SPPU opens winter semester exam form submission; final deadline September 29

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has opened the examination form submission process for the 2025–26 winter semester. The process began on September 15 and includes a tiered fee structure based on submission dates. This year, SPPU has also implemented a notable revision to its fee structure, increasing the examination fee for the first time in seven years. (HT FILE)

According to Prabhakar Desai, Director (In-charge) of the Examination and Evaluation Board, students can submit their forms with regular fees until Wednesday, September 24. Colleges must complete the verification and finalisation of these forms by September 25.

For those missing the regular deadline, submissions with a late fee will be accepted until September 26, with colleges finalising them by September 27. A final window for submissions with an extra late fee will remain open until Monday, September 29, and must be finalised by September 30.

The university has urged both students and colleges to adhere strictly to the schedule to ensure the smooth and timely conduct of the winter semester examinations.