SPPU senate flags non-existent colleges, ₹25 cr fee dues

The Senate of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) raised concerns on Wednesday over non-existent affiliated colleges, unpaid fees, and inspection irregularities, while approving a forensic audit of the university's finances to be completed by March 2026.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Parag Kalkar revealed that 49 out of 141 colleges with pending updates were found to be “non-existent.” A verification committee inspected 55 colleges, reporting that 49 lacked infrastructure, students, or even functioning institutions. Kalkar assured the Senate that the remaining colleges would be verified soon.

Members expressed frustration over inspection lapses, claiming reports were often filed without on-site visits. Yuvraj Nalawade alleged that reports were prepared remotely, from the taluka headquarters. While a suggestion to install GPS trackers for inspections was rejected, Kalkar promised re-verification where irregularities were suspected and warned of consequences if lapses were proven.

Financial matters were also raised, as it was disclosed that affiliated colleges owed ₹25 crore in unpaid affiliation fees. Finance Officer Charushila Gayake noted that a new dashboard system had been introduced to track dues, with ₹6.25 crore already collected.

In a key decision, the Senate approved a forensic audit of SPPU’s finances from 2017 to 2022. Vice Chancellor Suresh Gosavi assured member Vinayak Ambekar that the audit would be completed by March 31, 2026, and presented in the next Senate session. Ambekar withdrew his suspension motion following this commitment.

The Nashik sub-centre’s infrastructure was also discussed. Member Chitaman Ningle urged the relocation of administrative work from a rented building to the newly constructed campus. The Vice Chancellor promised the process would begin soon.

Concerns about sports facilities were raised by Adwait Bamboli, who proposed opening the university’s sports infrastructure to expert coaches and institutions. Kalkar announced that SPPU’s Sports Academy would launch in January, with an MoU signed with Deccan Gymkhana.

Kalkar confirmed that financial aid would be provided to students in flood-affected areas under the Swami Vivekananda Student Scheme.