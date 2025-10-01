SPPU senate session turns stormy as members raise mismanagement issue

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Senate meeting held on Tuesday turned stormy, when allegations of large-scale financial mismanagement during the tenure of a former vice chancellor started dominating the proceedings. A suspension motion placed before the House sparked heated discussion, making it the most debated issue of the day. Pune, India - August 13, 2018: Savitribai Phule Pune University in Pune, India, on Monday, August 13, 2018. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Senate member Vinayak Ambekar alleged that during the former VC’s five-year period, statutory provisions under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016 were violated, particularly with respect to financial powers and accounting practices. “We have demanded that the university should lodge a formal complaint with the chancellor and render all financial decisions of that period invalid,” he said.

The senate also debated on alleged malpractices in awarding tenders for projects and mismanagement of funds meant for tribal welfare. “The tendering process was manipulated to favour select vendors,” Ambekar claimed. The motion concluded on the note that all financial transactions from that period were illegal and demanded a forensic audit. Ambekar said, “All of us insisted that those responsible must face strict action.”

When senate members demanded a written assurance from the VC regarding the audit, he asked for time until Wednesday morning.