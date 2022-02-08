SPPU signs MoU with ‘We Go Library Foundation’ for patent registration

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: While several students are seen conducting research at the university and college level, very few get due recognition as they do not know how to register patents. In order to bridge this gap and provide students with a platform for patent registration, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the ‘We Go Library Foundation’. At the recent signing of the MoU at SPPU, vice-chancellor professor Nitin Karmalkar, pro-vice chancellor N S Umrani and registrar of the university Prafulla Pawar as well as founder of the foundation D G Kanhere were present.

According to the MoU, students will be provided legal and financial assistance, sponsorship and guidance for patent registration through the We Go Library Foundation. Besides, the product will be brought to the global level. “Through the foundation, 150 experts from different fields are working on it. Students will be able to move forward in the student patent registration process with the help of these expert counsels. This will also help in building research and innovation in the university.”

While professor Karmalkar said, “After conducting research on a subject, many legal and technical matters have to be dealt with till the research is registered. As students do not know much about this, patent work is often incomplete. During this period, if they get proper guidance and knowledge of technical matters, their work will be easier and more and more researchers will be involved in this process.”

