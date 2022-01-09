SPPU staff to work on rotation basis

After the state government issued fresh Covid restrictions on Saturday, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administrative department has issued a circular regarding staff attendance on a rotation basis.

As the university exams are going to be held soon, the examination department and all other departments are instructed to call staff as per the requirements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are going to call all our teaching and non-teaching staff on a rotation basis. As per the state guidelines, all the Covid-19 protocols are been followed strictly,” said SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar.

“Whereas for the examination department the right to call staff for work as per requirement is completely dependent on the university examination council, as the semester examination preparations are going on there is a workload on these staff,” he added.

Apart from that security department, health centre, home management and static departments come under the emergency services, accordingly, their staff will also be called for work.