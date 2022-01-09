Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SPPU staff to work on rotation basis

As the university exams are going to be held soon, the examination department and all other departments are instructed to call staff as per the requirements
Apart from that security department, health centre, home management and static departments come under the emergency services, accordingly, their staff will also be called for work. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 10:56 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

After the state government issued fresh Covid restrictions on Saturday, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administrative department has issued a circular regarding staff attendance on a rotation basis.

“We are going to call all our teaching and non-teaching staff on a rotation basis. As per the state guidelines, all the Covid-19 protocols are been followed strictly,” said SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar.

“Whereas for the examination department the right to call staff for work as per requirement is completely dependent on the university examination council, as the semester examination preparations are going on there is a workload on these staff,” he added.

Apart from that security department, health centre, home management and static departments come under the emergency services, accordingly, their staff will also be called for work.

