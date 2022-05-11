SPPU starts academic audit of its 950 affiliated colleges

In a bid to improve the quality of academic studies and to monitor administration of colleges, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started an ‘academic audit’ of its affiliated colleges across Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. There are around 950 colleges affiliated to SPPU, and for conducting this process, SPPU has developed a new computer software system. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the auditing process got delayed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Till now, 20 colleges have been audited, and the varsity plans to audit 200 colleges every year.

From last few years there was a demand to carry out this academic audit of all the affiliated colleges, accordingly a team under the leadership of SPPU pro vice-chancellor Prof NS Umrani was formed. While four deans of the SPPU - Prof Sanjeev Sonawane, Manohar Chaskar, Parag Kalkar and Anjali Kurne are working on conducting the audit of the colleges.

“In the first phase of this audit, we are taking colleges which have got grade B and grade C in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and even those colleges which did not apply for NAAC grading are been audited. After which, colleges with grade A will be audited. As there are 950 colleges, every year 200 colleges will be audited every year, ” said Prof Umrani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The parameters for this audit are the basic facilities at the college level, number of faculties and teachers’ training programs, use of technology in teaching, industry academia connections, employment-generating courses, number of students, various academic activities, among others. With the help of the professors and principal of colleges, this audit is being done, while a new computer software has been developed by university for it.