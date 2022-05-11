SPPU starts academic audit of its 950 affiliated colleges
In a bid to improve the quality of academic studies and to monitor administration of colleges, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started an ‘academic audit’ of its affiliated colleges across Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. There are around 950 colleges affiliated to SPPU, and for conducting this process, SPPU has developed a new computer software system. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the auditing process got delayed.
Till now, 20 colleges have been audited, and the varsity plans to audit 200 colleges every year.
From last few years there was a demand to carry out this academic audit of all the affiliated colleges, accordingly a team under the leadership of SPPU pro vice-chancellor Prof NS Umrani was formed. While four deans of the SPPU - Prof Sanjeev Sonawane, Manohar Chaskar, Parag Kalkar and Anjali Kurne are working on conducting the audit of the colleges.
“In the first phase of this audit, we are taking colleges which have got grade B and grade C in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and even those colleges which did not apply for NAAC grading are been audited. After which, colleges with grade A will be audited. As there are 950 colleges, every year 200 colleges will be audited every year, ” said Prof Umrani.
The parameters for this audit are the basic facilities at the college level, number of faculties and teachers’ training programs, use of technology in teaching, industry academia connections, employment-generating courses, number of students, various academic activities, among others. With the help of the professors and principal of colleges, this audit is being done, while a new computer software has been developed by university for it.
-
In Agra, rising heat forces reptiles to move out, seek cooler places
Agra recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday when it was the fifth most warm district of Uttar Pradesh. Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, Kartick Satyanarayan, says “Snakes are cold-blooded animals so their body temperature varies with that of the environment. They are unable to self-regulate their temperature if it gets too warm and are forced to seek cooler places during the daytime.”
-
BMC launches ‘Safe School’ project to make roads outside schools safer for kids
Mumbai: Aiming to make the roads and footpaths around the periphery of schools in Mumbai safer and pedestrian-friendly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday launched 'Safe School Project'. As part of the project, the pedestrian crossings were painted with vibrant colours for better visibility and rumble strips were also created and painted for controlling the speed of motorists. State minister of environment and guardian minister of Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the event.
-
Pune district reports 47 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 47 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 284 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,636 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.
-
Delhi again sees less than 1,000 new cases, positivity rate drops to 3.34%
Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally went below the 1,000-mark again on Wednesday after it reported 970 new infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 18,97,141, according to the health department's bulletin. The active cases in the national capital have come down to 5,202. More than 4,000 patients are currently under home isolation and the number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 1,882. The total of vaccinations is over 3.38 crore.
-
Socialists have faith in courts, hope Azam is out of jail soon: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it was the constant effort of the government to keep up the pressure on sP leader Azam Khan and prevent him from coming out of jail Responding to a question on the sedition law, he said that since the formation of the BJP government those people who are against them have been facing such cases. Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh wanted to scare people with bulldozers.
