Registration for SPPU’s 123rd convocation from Aug 1

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) recently held its 122nd convocation, now the varsity will commence the online application procedure for its 123rd convocation ceremony slated to take place in September.

The university’s degree certificate department has urged students who wish to obtain a degree to apply online for a degree or diploma certificate starting August 1.

Only students who graduated in October or November 2022 or June or July 2023 are eligible to apply for a degree certificate online. The website of the university, convocation.unipune.ac.in contains detailed information regarding the application form, fee, and so on.

After completing the online application form and paying the relevant fees, students must upload a scanned copy of their final year mark sheet and notify the university’s examination certificate department to receive their degree or diploma certificate.