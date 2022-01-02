SPPU to conduct semester exam in February

PUNE Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will conduct the first semester exam for last year students in February. This will be an offline exam, said officials.

For other students, options of both, online and offline exams will be given by the university and its affiliated colleges. More than six lakh students are expected to appear for the exams this year and due to the Covid restrictions in the state there is demand of conducting exams online.

For last one month the SPPU senior officials and deans have been discussing about conducting the examination. The decision was expected to be taken in December, as colleges from all the three districts Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar are about to start from the first week of January.

Requesting anonymity, a the senior SPPU officials said, “The SPPU first semester exams will be held in February and discussions over how to conduct it are going on. For the final year students, it would be offline exams and for the rest of the students it would have both online and offline options,”

Whereas students are demanding to have online exams as there is an increasing number of Covid cases in the state, Kuldeep Ambekar, a student and president of Students Helping Hand organisation said, “Due to the fear of the new Omicron variant many students have again returned back to their villages and in such case conducting offline exams is not a good idea.”

