SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar shortlisted for UGC chairman post

PUNE Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), has been shortlisted for the post of chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC).

As the tenure of Prof Karmalkar will end soon, his name has been amongst the three frontrunners in the race for the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with Prof Karmalkar, two other names considered by the national search and selection committee are - Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, vice-chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Prof Avinash Chandra Pandey, director of Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC).

The post of UGC chairman is vacant since December 7, 2021, after the earlier chairman Prof DP Singh resigned and took retirement at the age of 65. He was holding the post since 2018 and now the new appointment will be done by the search and selection committee which is directly monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prof Karmalkar who was also an alumnus of SPPU took the charge of vice-chancellor in May 2017. Earlier he was the head of the department of the environmental science department and for the past 36 years, he has been initially studying and then working in the university.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof Karmalkar in 1982 completed his master’s in science (geology) from the then Pune university and later on continued as a PhD scholar. While he also did his post-doctoral research from Sydney and Germany.