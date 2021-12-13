SPPU’s 119th convocation held

PUNE The 119th convocation ceremony of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) was held online and offline in limited attendance at the main building of SPPU on Monday. State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant and Australian Consulate-General Peter Trusswell were the chief guests for the ceremony.

“On this occasion vice-chancellor of SPPU Prof Nitin Karmalkar, registrar Praful Pawar, director, board of examinations and assessment Mahesh Kakade, deans Manohar Chaskar, Parag Kalkar, Anjali Kurne, Sanjeev Sonawane as well as members of the board of management and members of the Senate were present.

In the year October and November 2020, a total of 3,806 students have been sent degrees by post by the university. Degrees were awarded to seven PhD holders on a representative basis at the event.

“A departmental office of professor training academy and Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University will be set up in Pune ,” said Samant. He also congratulated SPPU for opening campuses in other countries.

Peter Trusswell said, “As the world comes out from a period of great uncertainty, there will be countless new opportunities to create, innovate and do things differently. As you step into the professional world, no doubt that you will strive to turn your learnings into real-world and apply outcomes and solutions for a rapidly changing world. There have been over 9000 joint research publications between India and Australia since 2017. The two countries have similar challenges, on which joint research and study can take place.”