Five names shortlisted for post of SPPU V-C, interviews on May 26

The process of selection of the new vice-chancellor (V-C) of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is in the final stage with the selection committee constituted by the state government under the chairmanship of Anil Sahastrabuddhe have submitted five shortlisted names from over 100 applicants to the state governor and chancellor of all state universities, Ramesh Bais. The governor will conduct the final round of interviews of these five candidates on May 26.

The process of selection of the new vice-chancellor (V-C) of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is in the final stage (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The committee had received over 100 application. Of these, the committee first shortlisted 27 candidates and interviewed them. After the interviews were held earlier this month, five names were finalised including professor Sanjay Dhole, head of the department of Physics, SPPU; professor Suresh Gosavi from the department of Physics, SPPU; professor Parag Kalkar, director of the Innovation, Research and Partnership Centre, SPPU; professor Avinash Kumbhar, director, Interdisciplinary School of Sciences, SPPU; and professor Vijay Phulari from Shivaji University, Kolhapur.

Former SPPU V-C, professor Nitin Karmalkar, retired on May 18, 2022, after which temporary charge was given to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University of Technology, professor Karbhari Kale.

One of the five shortlisted candidates requesting anonymity, “Being selected among the final five candidates for the post of V-C is a big achievement. As there are four of us from SPPU, it will be easier for us to work in the university campus, resolve issues and take the university to the next level on all fronts.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}