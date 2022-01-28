Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
pune news

Spurned youth hits girl on head with hammer, arrested in Pune

A girl, 17, was seriously injured after being attacked with a hammer by a youth who upset with her for reporting to Pune police that he was stalking her
Published on Jan 28, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE: A girl, 17, was seriously injured after being attacked with a hammer by a youth who upset with her for reporting to the Talegaon police station that he was stalking her. The girl has been admitted to Pavana hospital and her condition is reported to be critical.

The incident took place near the main market at Talegaon Dabhade on Friday and the accused identified as Shivam Shelke has been arrested by the police. Shelke was produced before a local court which remanded him to police custody for five days on Friday.

Chitra Kishor Wagh, state vice-president of the BJP, said, “The accused hit the girl on the head with a hammer in the market in broad daylight. This attack could have been avoided. There is a need to take immediate action against inactive police personnel which led to this gruesome and life-threatening incident.”

The incident has evoked sharp reactions from women social activists, including the deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe. “It is a shocking incident which has come to light in Talegaon where a young man attacked a minor girl out of one-sided love. After lodging a complaint, the police counselled the accused and took a written bond from him stating that he will not commit any such crime again,” she said.

Gorhe expressed satisfaction over the action taken by the police. However, she opined that the “Shakti Act” should be passed as soon as possible to curb such incidents. “Children also need to be nurtured by the family. If something is not given to them, the children become aggressive. At that time, parents need to cultivate restraint and conscience in their children. If this does not happen, then the law must be enacted soon,” she said.

