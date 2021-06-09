SSC assessment will include Class 9 marks: Maharashtra state board

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday issued a detailed evaluation plan for assessing students of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10. The board, directed by the state government, has instructed principals to consider marks of Class 9 and Class 10 in order to give Class 10 assessment for students.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary of MSBSHSE, said that out of 100 marks, 50 marks will be evaluated based on the performance of Class 9.

“Principals are instructed to calculate the marks of class 9 out of 100. And then convert and consider the marks out of 50 to include in the class 10 evaluation,” said Bhosale.

“Schools who have not conducted the first semester exam and tests throughout the academic session due to the pandemic should evaluate students based on one or more activities, including class test, projects and homework. Subject-wise students should be evaluated for 30 marks,” said Bhosale.

In its notification, the state board has issued instructions that repeater students who have appeared for one or more subjects will get marks out of 80 from their previous scores conducted earlier by the board.

“Students who have enrolled through Form 17 should be evaluated out of 80 based on tests arranged by their centres,” the board officials said.

The board has also directed schools to form a seven-member committee at every school headed by the principal.

“These exam committees will ensure that exam results are unbiased and fair. They will strictly adhere to the notification given by the board,” said Bhosale.

The teachers and principal will be given a detailed training on the same on June 10. “Schools are expected to work on the evaluation till June 20. Till June 24, the exam committee of respective schools will assess the evaluation. And final evaluation by the schools is to be submitted to the board by June 30. The divisional board and state board will then take necessary action from July 3,” said Bhosale.