SSC, HSC exams: Govt to take postponement decision in Feb; principals oppose move

PUNE A day after the Maharashtra State board sent a proposal to the government to postpone the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams to April, education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the decision on whether to defer the offline examinations will be taken after February 15.

“We shall be discussing the issue of offline examinations for Class 10 and Class 12. Covid cases will be monitored closely till February 15 and a decision will be taken subsequently after that regarding offline board examination,” said Gaikwad

The proposal was sent to the government after an online meeting with education officials and minister of state for education, Bacchu Kadu.

Officials from the education department said Kadu emphasised postponing the examination on the grounds of syllabus not being completed on time in many schools.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said that last week, an online meeting was conducted regarding the offline examination.

“The meeting was conducted with minister of state for education, Bacchu Kadu, after which we have sent a proposal to the education minister about postponing the examination due to the increase in Covid cases. The education minister will take a call in the next few days,” said Gosavi.

“We understand that students are in the exam mindset and we do not want any confusion pertaining to the examination. And so the decision will be taken in the next few days,” said Gosavi.

As per the timetable declared in December, the HSC exam is scheduled from March 4 to March 30 and for SSC, the examination dates are between March 15 and April 4.

The Principal’s Association of Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher secondary school has also urged the board to conduct the exam as scheduled saying many schools have already finished their syllabus.

An official letter issued by the association noted that the schools in rural parts of Maharashtra started from July 15 last year and schools in many urban parts started from October last year.

“Schools have conducted online and offline classes and made an effort to finish the syllabus of Class 10 and Class 12 at the earliest. There are many schools who have conducted revision tests for students. We urge you to clear the confusion surrounding the offline board exam and conduct the exam as scheduled,” said JK Patil, president, Maharashtra state principals’ association.

Last year, due to the second Covid wave, the offline examination was postponed several times. And was later cancelled as other boards cancelled their offline examinations.

A senior board official on the condition of anonymity maintained that the exam should be conducted as scheduled.

“Students are taking vaccinations. And by the exam schedule, both their doses will be over. Fully vaccinated students will be safe to attend the paper offline. Moreover, conducting online examinations for all students across Maharashtra is not a feasible plan as infrastructure is limited for online mode,” said the official.