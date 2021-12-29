SSC, HSC: State board issues notification to waive off late fees for exam registration 

PUNE Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) issued a notification on Wednesday waiving off late fees for candidates registering for the Class 10 and Class 12 examination which will be conducted in 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with this, the notification stated that the students for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary school Certificate (SSC) can also fill the exam form one day before the exam date.

The examination is scheduled from March 4 next year.

“Earlier, the Class 10 exam form was to be filled with late fee till January 1 and for Class 12 till December 28. Now the students can also fill the form one day before the examination. Also, the late fee has been waived off,” states the notification.

Last week, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams of the state board will now be able to submit their exam forms till one day before written exams without payment of any late fee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A complete exemption of late fees has been given. No one should miss out due to technical difficulties,” Gaikwad had said.