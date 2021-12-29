Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / SSC, HSC: State board issues notification to waive off late fees for exam registration 
pune news

SSC, HSC: State board issues notification to waive off late fees for exam registration 

Along with this, the notification stated that the students for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary school Certificate (SSC) can also fill the exam form one day before the exam date
Last week, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams of the state board will now be able to submit their exam forms till one day before written exams without payment of any late fee. (Hindustan Times/Representative Photo)
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 09:36 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) issued a notification on Wednesday waiving off late fees for candidates registering for the Class 10 and Class 12 examination which will be conducted in 2022.

Along with this, the notification stated that the students for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary school Certificate (SSC) can also fill the exam form one day before the exam date.

The examination is scheduled from March 4 next year.

“Earlier, the Class 10 exam form was to be filled with late fee till January 1 and for Class 12 till December 28. Now the students can also fill the form one day before the examination. Also, the late fee has been waived off,” states the notification.

Last week, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams of the state board will now be able to submit their exam forms till one day before written exams without payment of any late fee.

RELATED STORIES

“A complete exemption of late fees has been given. No one should miss out due to technical difficulties,” Gaikwad had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron cases in India
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Twinkle Khanna
Sushmita Sen
IND vs SA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP