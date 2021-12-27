Staff, fund crunch cast shadow on Pune Cantonment Board functioning

PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) is facing severe staff shortage which has affected its daily functioning. According to the administration, as many as 650 posts are lying vacant.

The PCB is also facing a shortage of over ₹600 crore GST funds which are pending to be released by the centre for the past four years. With no recruitment for new posts and old sanctioned posts, the situation does not seem to be improving in the new year too, claimed the administration.

According to the administration, 650 posts are vacant in different departments of the cantonment board due to a freeze on recruitment. The vacancies exist in the garden, revenue, engineering department and all the departments of the board where there is a requirement of a large number of clerks, peons, teachers, safai karmachari, engineers, health inspectors and other support staff.

PCB CEO Amit Kumar said “ We are facing challenges due to a freeze on recruitment and currently we are working with contractual staff to meet the needs of the citizens. We are constantly following it up with the government so that citizens get the best of civic amenities.”

The Pune Cantonment is also struggling to maintain its 40 odd gardens as it has no money to spend on its maintenance. Earlier, it had 50 employees for the garden department which has now been reduced to four staffers only. CEO Amit Kumar had also stated that the financial crunch had affected the garden maintenance work of the administration.

Development Projects estimated to be worth ₹200 crore have been hit due to non receipt of Goods and Service Tax (GST) funds from the state government for four years . Neither the state government nor the central government has taken up the cause of the PCB GST issue following which the financial position of the board is dwindling with each passing day. The cantonment board faced a situation in 2019 when its coffers had reserve funds to pay salary for only three months.

The development projects including construction of the commercial complex at Dhobi ghat, construction of staff quarters, construction of multi-level parking facility, remodelling and Sewerage Improvement Project, replacement of water supply lines, developing parking lots and beautification of gardens and other major infrastructure works including construction of roads and drainage infrastructure have been stopped due to lack of funds.

Then PCB president , Major Gen Navneet Kumar, GOC, Pune said that the PCB was going through the toughest financial crisis due to non-availaibility of the GST fund share. “If the situation persists, then it might lead to a crisis in governance due to a very tight financial position which is getting worse every day,” he said.