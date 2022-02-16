Standing committee puts projects worth Rs400 crore on hold

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s standing committee, on Wednesday, put projects worth Rs400 crore on hold. The standing committee chairman, the BJP’s Hemant Rasane, concluded the meeting within 15 minutes.

With elections due in March, the standing committee will not have long to take any more decisions, hence it was expected pending proposals would be quickly cleared.

Speaking anonymously, PMC sources said, “Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar had given the nod for the riverfront development project which was around Rs250 crore and for constructions of some roads and flyovers using the public-private partnership (PPP) model of Rs150 crore. But standing committee did not take any decision on it.”

Standing committee members, speaking anonymously said, “The meeting concluded within 15 minutes. Even the NCP had taken a stand against the riverfront development project.”

Rasane said, “Standing committee has given its approval to divert Rs41 crore for a health scheme for the urban poor. Earlier, the provision for the same scheme was Rs146 crore. PMC had appointed a consultant which will carry out various surveys instructed by the central government. PMC will pay Rs1.14 crore as consultancy fee.”

The standing committee asked the administration to charge residential property tax as per the residential rate. Some properties are getting charged as per the commercial rate.

Civic budget on March 7

The municipal commissioner will present the draft budget on March 7. The state government s ensured that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) would not get a chance to present the budget before ending theirterm in the PMC. Earlier, it was decided that the PMC commissioner would present the draft budget on February 22 before the municipal elections. Announcing schemes to influence voters was the worry.

Now commissioner Vikram Kumar has given a letter to the standing committee and asked for the draft budget to be presented on March 7. The BJP’s tenure is as ruling party in the PMC expires on March 8.