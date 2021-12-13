Standing committee to decide on proposals to lease out sports complexes in Pune

PUNE As Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted in Pune, the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has started the process of leasing out sports complexes to private parties to ruin.

Various proposals have been submitted to the standing committee for approval.

The Shivajirao Dhume Sports complex at Sahakarnagar, the Ghorpade peth swimming tank, the table tennis hall at Baburao Sanas sports complex near Sarasbaug and the swimming tank at Shivajinagar are all on the table.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “Proposals are in front of the committee and members will take an appropriate decision.”

An officer from the PMC speaking anonymously said that as the sports complexes have been shut , there is urgent need for repair and maintenance.