Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Standing committee to decide on proposals to lease out sports complexes in Pune
pune news

Standing committee to decide on proposals to lease out sports complexes in Pune

PUNE As Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted in Pune, the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has started the process of leasing out sports complexes to private parties to ruin
The Shivajirao Dhume Sports complex at Sahakarnagar, the Ghorpade peth swimming tank, the table tennis hall at Baburao Sanas sports complex near Sarasbaug and the swimming tank at Shivajinagar are all on the table. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE As Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted in Pune, the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has started the process of leasing out sports complexes to private parties to ruin.

Various proposals have been submitted to the standing committee for approval.

The Shivajirao Dhume Sports complex at Sahakarnagar, the Ghorpade peth swimming tank, the table tennis hall at Baburao Sanas sports complex near Sarasbaug and the swimming tank at Shivajinagar are all on the table.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “Proposals are in front of the committee and members will take an appropriate decision.”

An officer from the PMC speaking anonymously said that as the sports complexes have been shut , there is urgent need for repair and maintenance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP