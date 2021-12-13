Home / Cities / Pune News / Standing committee to decide on proposals to lease out sports complexes in Pune
pune news

Standing committee to decide on proposals to lease out sports complexes in Pune

PUNE As Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted in Pune, the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has started the process of leasing out sports complexes to private parties to ruin
The Shivajirao Dhume Sports complex at Sahakarnagar, the Ghorpade peth swimming tank, the table tennis hall at Baburao Sanas sports complex near Sarasbaug and the swimming tank at Shivajinagar are all on the table. (HT PHOTO)
The Shivajirao Dhume Sports complex at Sahakarnagar, the Ghorpade peth swimming tank, the table tennis hall at Baburao Sanas sports complex near Sarasbaug and the swimming tank at Shivajinagar are all on the table. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE As Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted in Pune, the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has started the process of leasing out sports complexes to private parties to ruin.

Various proposals have been submitted to the standing committee for approval.

The Shivajirao Dhume Sports complex at Sahakarnagar, the Ghorpade peth swimming tank, the table tennis hall at Baburao Sanas sports complex near Sarasbaug and the swimming tank at Shivajinagar are all on the table.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “Proposals are in front of the committee and members will take an appropriate decision.”

An officer from the PMC speaking anonymously said that as the sports complexes have been shut , there is urgent need for repair and maintenance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out