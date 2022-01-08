Startup Mantra: Businesses get open-access to big data

Pune-based start-up Finarkein Analytics has built a privacy-first, data analytics platform working seamlessly with various open digital ecosystems (ODEs), to help small and large businesses access open data standards (also known as digital public goods).

Finarkein’s holistic data ecosystem will provide a unified solution across data collection, transformation, modelling and analytics with a collaborative approach.

Founded by Nikhil Kurhe and Dheeraj Kumar, volunteer architects helping build the account aggregator (AA) framework, Finarkein’s products are designed to solve massive problems faced by India and at a global level due to lack of “access to data”.

In the beginning…

Finarkein is a five-co-founder team with Kurhe (27) as CEO and youngest team member, Kumar as CTO and Aakash Agarwal as COO. Although two cofounders are yet to join the start-up, officially, they all have a very common computer science and data engineering background and complementary skill sets. Kurhe is a student of Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT – 2016), Kumar is from Sinhgad College of Engineering Pune (SCOE - 2013) and Agarwal from Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT - 2013). They all met while working at a business intelligence company as a core data science and data engineering team.

Says Kurhe, “We were solving problems in a different domain. The amount of scale we were working on in the big-data field there was fairly massive. That’s when we realised that we have a very unique skill set, but the problems that we are working on are very niche and are not making any impact with the skillset we had. So, we started looking at financial services’ sector initially, because we were struggling to manage our own finances and we wanted to automate our money management. That led us to discover the ‘account aggregator’ framework and Reserve Bank of India’s NBFC master circular in 2016. We started working afterhours on a part-time basis, trying to build and understand what this ecosystem is. We also reached out to volunteers and architects who were actually building these ecosystems.”

“While Finarkein as a company was incorporated in October 2019, the code for one of our flagship products, Flux – a no-code low-code platform – ranges back to 2017 while we were working part-time. My other cofounders were able to work two jobs, but I could not. So, I quit my job in August 2019 and started building out the technology front-end. Since I was the face, my role transcended more into business development, product roadmap and ecosystem evangelism,” adds Kurhe.

Leveraging data

Derived from the Greek root word “Arkein”, meaning self-reliance, independence – Finarkein means data and financial independence by the ability to extract information and value to solve massive problems.

According to Kurhe and his team’s assessment, India as a nation is probably five to ten years ahead of others in terms of open data standards. He says, “There are many digital public goods in the works like the Ayushman Bharat Health Mission, DigiLocker, AgriStack. Everyone is trying to access these systems, get data, extract relevant information, go into a specific vertical and solve a problem statement. It is still very difficult to leverage that data. There are many inefficiencies in the current system. Most of these steps are repetitive and the unique bit is only where a business applies some business logic. It’s here that we are automating about 75 per cent work done by all businesses.”

“When you have inefficiencies and data silos, then to solve challenges like financial inclusion, better healthcare access, climate change, you need to first make them solvable from the unit economics perspective. That’s when we felt that Open Data standards coming up in India and globally are a good equaliser. It levels the playing field for everyone to focus on the problems in the value chain,” Kurhe said.

Enterprise-ready

India is a data-rich nation with an added benefit of demographic dividend, believes Kurhe. He along with Kumar is actively pushing ode.dev, a community of builders and enablers working in and around the Open Digital Ecosystems.

Says Kurhe, “We had participated and won the ‘Sahamati’ organised Account Aggregator hackathon in August 2020. We got a good feedback post-hackathon and we realised that what we are solving is a very tangible and real problem statement. Our core minimum viable product was ready. However, the customers we wanted to go after were looking for additional security features like enterprise grade security, audit logs, compliance, certifications. Getting from the MVP to enterprise-ready stage we spent another six months.”

First customer

Kurhe and his team saw an opportunity with one of the insurers in February-March 2021. Finarkein was among the four start-ups selected by Max Life Insurance to engage under the second edition its flagship InsurTech accelerator programme - ‘Max Life Innovation Labs 2.0’.

Kurhe said, “We were able to convince their leadership to explore this new problem statement of leveraging India’s Open Data Standards – both in the financial and health sector. That is how we got our first enterprise client and Max Life Insurance became the first insurer to join the ‘Account Aggregator ecosystem’ using Finarkein software. At the same time, we got into IIM Ahmedabad’s CIIE (Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship). We were a part of the third cohort of their financial inclusion lab.”

Learning curve

Says Kurhe, “We did not immediately ramp up as we didn’t have the experience of dealing with enterprises. As the anchor client we wanted to get some experience for the product and Max Life Insurance was willing to experiment and work on it. There were some very tough lessons learnt that is now allowing us to have a very improved turn-around time. From the first meeting to contract signing, we are able to close a deal in 70 to 75 days which is very good for the enterprise B2B sales. Going from 0 to first client was a long undertaking and from 1 to 5 clients happened in less than a month. We were able to build very strong network and now we aim to have 40 enterprise clients by end of 2022.”

Open-banking applications

Kurhe explains one of the use cases of their product ‘Flux’ for any insurer to successfully financially underwrite a customer. “Usually when an end-customer uploads their payslips or other documents, there is scope for editing or tampering the document and thereby resulting in a fraud. Finarkein’s platform provides insurers a trusted execution environment in which their business logic like financial underwriting can run on the customer data and obtain desired output. Not only the data is coming in a very good machine-readable format to do analytics, it is coming encrypted and digitally signed directly from the bank. From insurers’ perspective, they are able to leverage a very reliable data to successfully financially underwrite the customer,” Kurhe said.

Future plans

Says Kurhe, “We are working on around seven more projects which will start paying off every six to eight months from Q3 2022. We are also raising a $1 million seed round and we have good investors like Sanjeev Bikhchandani-led Info Edge and others. At present we have about six employees and we are ramping up our hiring from engineering colleges. Soon, we will capture around 35 per cent market share of the financial services sector.”