Startup mantra: Insuring rural India for an e-secure future

PUNE Insurance penetration in India for FY21 was at 4.2 per cent, most of it concentrated in and around metro cities and urban areas. Identifying this as an opportunity to capture the huge untapped market, Pune-based insurtech startup DigiSafe, is providing access to various insurance products in rural India. With five co-founders focussing on different product verticals, the company aims to e-secure rural India.

In the beginning…

The idea of e-securing rural India was born in a village when one of the five co-founders of DigiSafe was waiting for a farmer to arrive at his farm to complete a localised survey.

Anupam Shrey, the architect behind DigiSafe says, “When we asked the farmer about the delay, he told us that he had to go to the regional transport office with an agent to renew his motor insurance. We realised the extensive gap that existed and churned our minds to bridge it by minimising travelling such distances. We incepted a platform that prevented commute and had insurance agents knocking at people’s doorsteps instead.”

“In our earlier company we were selling multiple products to the same person. We thought if we can create a broking firm, we can create business ourselves. Brokers can have the privilege of selling products of many insurance companies. Since, starting an insurance company requires huge capital, we started with a broking firm. For that too, we needed industry leaders to take care of different segments like insurance, finance, sales and operations. My colleagues and cofounders Suman Roychoudhury, Mallikarjun Kukunuri, Ashwin Arora and Rajat Dhar were the perfect match for this. They have rich experience of more than 15 years each in different verticals of insurance industry,” Shrey added.

Jab we met

Shrey (from Bihar) and Roychoudhury (West Bengal) started their career and worked together for 10 years. Shrey met Kukunuri (Hyderabad) in 2016 and Dhar (Tripura) and Arora (Madhya Pradesh) in 2018 while working at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. Shrey shared the idea of this start-up with Kukunuri, who is also the CEO of another agritech company ‘Niruthi’, and then with the three others.

Shrey and Roychoudhury look after tech integration, strategic alliances, product and process innovation, Arora takes care of operations and compliance, Dhar handles sales, employees and agents’ recruitments and Kukunuri looks after finance, overall growth strategy and technology innovation.

IRDAI licence

Leaving a ‘secure’ job was the toughest decision that Shrey and his other co-founders had to take. Not only them, but 15 other employees from their previous company also came along to begin their new journey.

Shrey said, “We needed a broking licence from the ‘Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’ (IRDAI). We left our jobs in December 2020 and applied for the licence in January 2021. The licence was issued in September 2021. We began our operations from Pune. There are very few brokers for rural India and hence, we had decided to focus on e-securing rural India.”

“We started doing our homework and recruiting agents for our business. Farmers usually are not aware and depend on someone else’s advice or suggestions or copy what other farmers have done. We wanted to create a model by educating them so that they will be able to take a decision for their benefit,” he added.

Initial challenges

DigiSafe was incorporated with ₹1 crore paid-up capital. Getting the IRDAI license was a tough task financially. DigiSafe team had to keep ₹75 lakh as fixed deposit (FD) with IRDAI till the licence came. After the licence was obtained, the mandatory FD amount came down to ₹10 lakh. To survive the initial months and pay salaries for 15 employees, Kukunuri had to take an overdraft (OD) of ₹70 lakh against the FD, while Shrey and the shareholders did not take salaries.

Says Dhar, “It was a bold decision to get into the insurance industry with no broking or retail sales background. We were into crop insurance which is totally different than motor, health and life insurance verticals. Our first customers were from immediate family, relatives and friends. We had a database and started calling people. As the word spread, and we recruited agents, business started picking up. In October 2021, we inaugurated our Pune office and on that day 105 agents joined us. Since high real estate costs of Mumbai were out of reach for us, Pune was the best choice for us because most big insurance companies are in situated in either Mumbai or Pune.”

Sharing his experience on agents’ recruitment, Dhar said, “We are not going behind ‘big names’ and want to create a network of loyal agents. Rural people wish to give premium to a trustworthy person. Hence, we are enrolling influential and educated persons from villages. We are approaching a shop, pharmacy or garage owners, who are usually not approached by insurance companies. Till now we have onboarded 267 agents and of these only 10 per cent were associated with other insurers previously. By March we will have a 2,000 strong-PoSP network in India. Our vision is to go to every pin-code of India which means we will have at least one PoSP or agent at every pin code in the country.”

“As with any insurance company, we also have an active agent ratio of about 60 per cent. Our aim is to increase this ratio. As a strategy, and to ensure each agents gets enough business to sustain in the market, we do not appoint two agents for same pin-code. Our backend team ensure that non-performing agents are tracked and provided with all kind of information and assistance. In case of competition amongst agents, we ask them to focus on micro-segments. We expect that agents should do ₹1 lakh or ₹2 lakh per month business for overall growth,” Dhar added.

Future plans

Says Shrey, “We want to be disruptive factor for rural India. We have focussed on life insurance cover in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and in next two years and we will create a network of 10,000 PoPS to increase business to ₹100 crore. At present we are focussing on six states – Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. We have certain presence in West Bengal, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Punjab, while Gujarat and Bihar also have potential. To cover entire India, we would require 40,000 thousand agents, but we will do it phase wise. Our immediate goal is to cover Maharashtra’s ,7000 pin codes by March.”

Elaborating on the business strategy, Shrey said, “We are focussed on retail sales but next financial year we will go for institutional or corporate sales. We will work with tractor companies and agri-tech companies having substantial farmer base. Our portfolio is very much diversified. Although motor insurance is the bread and butter, we also want to focus on cattle insurance and agriculture tractor. We have already done cattle insurance in Satara district of Maharashtra in alliance with an NGO, while in Gujarat we are working with some cooperative banks to provide cattle insurance.”

“We are creating our own applications where a customer can buy what an agent will usually recommend. The payment through our interface will be UPI or credit card-based and made directly to the insurance companies. If we receive any claims to service, we act as a bridge between the insurance company and customers. We help the customer to arrange a call with the insurer. Using the B2C software, any agent can also directly punch policies at the ground level. By the time API is integrated with insurance companies, we are using the portals of these insurance companies to do these policies online,” he said.

According to Shrey, the team hasn’t had any worst experience with customers till date. “Working in rural markets is challenging especially due to political interference. Based on our previous job experience, we are anticipating such cases. This happens because farmers and rural customers mistake the insurance product as an assurance product. However, we never discriminate between any customer and that is why we want to educate the rural customers about the transparent process, as per IRDAI norms, offered by DigiSafe and its agents.”