Startup Mantra: Taking education to the grassroots level

Initially launched as a B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for campus placement preparation, ed-tech company Pariksha (KnocTowl Technologies) had to pivot in just three years to a B2C model offering outcome-based education in regional languages for aspirant students of competitive exams and state government job exams. The company, founded in 2015 by graduates of Symbiosis University and IIT Kanpur, is solving the challenge of accessibility and affordability for the mobile-first internet users of rural and semi-urban parts of India.

In the beginning…

The idea of Pariksha was born out of the personal experience of the founders, Karanvir Singh along with his co-founders Utkarsh Bagri, Vikram Singh, and Deepak Chaudhary. It was launched Pariksha in 2015.

Says Karanvir, “I come from defence background. My school education happened mostly in small cities. While I was fortunate to be in an army school, I have also seen and felt the pain of young children from small cities who could not afford education as other government schools had no proper infrastructure and the teaching pedagogy was outdated. Later, I came to Pune for pursuing higher education and did my law and MBA courses from Symbiosis. Impressed with this vibrant and young city, I decided to make Pune my ‘karmabhoomi’.”

“I met my co-founders in IIM Ahmedabad. I had gone as a jury for the annual business plan competition ‘Master Plan’ in December 2012. Utkarsh, a chemical engineer from IIT Kanpur, also wanted to do something in education. Education was always close to my heart and so I shared my idea with him. Utkarsh was pursuing his education and hence we did our startup from IIT Kanpur. We began developing our product. In 2015, when Utkarsh graduated, Deepak also a computer science graduate from IIT Kanpur and my brother Vikram joined our team. All of us relocated to Pune,” recalls Karanvir.

“We thought we made a good team. I look after business and fundraising, Vikram is incharge of marketing and sales, Deepak handles technology while Utkarsh takes care of product and design,” he added.

B2B SaaS model

In its first avatar, Pariksha provided a SaaS platform to over 280 engineering colleges, including all old IITs, BITS, NITs for campus placement preparation.

Sharing early experiences of his entrepreneurial journey, Karanvir said, “I had purchased Pariksha domain in 2010 in an auction. Pariksha is a very commonly understood name. Most of the population would understand that it is something to do with exams and hence we didn’t have to spend to educate our target market.”

“Initially we wanted to build a SaaS platform for coaching institutes. When we talk of exams, there are hundreds of coaching institutes for all kinds of exams in every corner of India. In those days, no exams were conducted online except GMAT, GRE etc. On the other hand, technology adoption was increasing. We realised that soon exams will be conducted online, and when it happens, coaching institutes will need some kind of software product to conduct those exams for their students. We sold our first SaaS subscription to a JEE entrance coaching institute in Indore for ₹50 lakh. We thought we have a good product, good team, market demand is there, and we got a paid customer too.”

“Buoyed with this immediate success, we thought of raising funds from angels and VCs. Most of the investors said the idea was good but none invested. They felt the market size is less as not many institutes and classes would afford to pay ₹50 lakh. So, from their perspective, our startup would eventually become a ₹500-1000 crore company, but not a ‘unicorn’. After this, some of our well-wishers advised us to pivot.”

Pivot

Looking at population of India, B2C is bigger market but team Pariksha were late entrants. There are three segments of test preparation markets, first is entrance exams for colleges (like JEE/NEET/CAT), second segment was central government or national level job exams (like UPSC/Railway/Banks) and third segment was state government job exams. The first two segments were targeted by other ed-tech startups.

Says Karanvir, “When we researched, about 7.5 crore people in India prepare and appear for state government job exams every year. We were excited by the numbers but then thought why would other players not cater to such big market? When we studied more about this segment, we realised it’s a difficult market as the syllabus or content and language changes in every state. We thought it is a challenge as well as opportunity for us.”

“The state government job exams are a need-based market. Coaching institutes were present only in couple of big cities of any state. Students had to relocate and bear extra expenses for their stay, institute fees, and other expenses. It is a huge cost for students apart from their opportunity cost. By the time we decided to pivot, internet data had become cheap and android mobile devices had also become affordable. So, we thought, why not provide best experience of coaching institutes to these students through a mobile app at one fourth cost, so that they don’t have to leave their village and livelihood. The larger problem we are trying to solve is the problem of affordability and accessibility,” said Karanvir.

Journey of own

“The idea of Pariksha was of our own journey,” Karanvir says. “Preparing for competitive exams is a very boring and lonely process. Also, two students are not same. Their observation, understanding, etc differs. But in the traditional teaching patter, one kind of content is offered to all students. Earlier, it was the Gurukul system, now replaced with fancy classrooms. We thought we could use technology in a way that students’ lives are made easier and learning made enjoyable.”

Pariksha mobile application was launched in May 2018 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. “We wanted to understand the market and it was easy for us to launch it in Hindi. The free version of our app got very good response. In December 2018, we launched our paid services,” informed Karanvir.

Democratising education

Pariksha is now a 105-member strong team. “We always hire like-minded people as it is very important to align with our purpose of providing access and affordable education to students from rural parts of India. We not only upgraded educational content but also standardised it,” says Karanvir.

“Education empowers and is a great equaliser. We are democratising education by bridging the gap between urban-rural, rich-poor students. We believe that the next wave of growth will come from grassroot level. Next 50 crore internet users will consume content in regional languages. At present, we are catering to only state government exams but in future we will also offer national level or central government exams preparatory courses. These exam courses will be offered based on the demand from our existing users,” stated Karanvir.

Upskilling

While lakhs of students appear for competitive and state government exams, very few of them actually get selected for the posts. According to Karanvir’s estimate, these aspirants spend 5 to 10 years for preparing these exams but only 0.5 to 1 per cent of them actually get the government job. So, what happens to those who fail to crack these exams or are age-barred? Considering this, Pariksha has launched upskilling courses like spoken English, digital marketing, web designing, graphic designing, etc., in regional languages.

Karanvir said, “Most courses are available on the internet, but they are either in Hindi or English. We believe that conceptual understanding is better in regional languages and hence we launched spoken English (Marathi to English) course 2 months before in Maharashtra. Similar course is now launched for Telugu to English. We will soon launch Malayalam to English course.”