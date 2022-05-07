Startup Mantra: Upskilling for digital world

PUNE One of the defining trends in the last several years has been the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. One of the most important drivers of this movement has been the necessity for and success of AI in assisting organisations in managing pandemic-related business interruptions. The DataTech Labs (TDTL), founded by Amit Andre, is one such tech startup that provides enterprise platform solutions to businesses and also e-learning courses for students and educational institutions.

In the beginning…

Having travelled to more than 87 countries and setting up businesses in Africa and the Middle East, Andre had seen and experienced the world like no one else in his family or village Junnar, located about 90 kilometres away from Pune city. With a traditional ‘farmer’ family background and a father serving in the Indian Air Force (IAF), Dr Andre’s school education was done in Kendriya Vidyalayas’ at different IAF bases across the country. Andre did his higher education at Garware College, Pune and BE Computers from DY Patil College of Engineering in Akurdi.

To paraphrase Andre’s words, an ‘average’ student in academics got placed in global IT companies. While working up his career, he also did MBA in leadership and sustainability from the University of Cumbria and an MBA in international business and information technology from IIBM Pune.

Andre says, “I have coached and trained people, deployed projects and worked on different technologies. I did my PhD in data science and analytics from California State University, Northridge and PhD in AI from Florida University. I always wanted to explore different tracks and hence learned new things. I lost my father in 2017 and thereafter two years period was a low for me. As the pandemic raged the world over, I thought of starting my new venture in March 2020.”

Village startup

Andre had two names on his mind, but he could not get it registered in India. So, he registered the company in the US under the name The DataTech Labs and in India under the name of Dnyanasha Technology Solutions India Private Limited in July 2020.

Says Andre, “My father’s name was Dnyaneshwar and my mother’s name is Asha. So Dnyanasha is a combination of their names. Although there was not any resistance to entrepreneurship from the family, they did not have the vision and understanding my father would have. Even then, my mother and brother stood firmly with me. In fact, working with MNCs, I had never owned a laptop in almost two decades and hence my brother gave me a laptop to start work which I still use.”

“I got a few projects from the US from digital technology and education domain. My wife also supported my venture and started working with me. Starting from a room in my house, by August 2020, we had a team of seven members and more projects were coming in. So, we shifted to Baner in Pune city and that’s how the TDTL journey started off,” he recalled.

Team building

As projects started coming in, Andre had to expand his team rapidly. By March 2021, the TDTL team strength was 25 and from March 2021 onward to August 2021 it was at 48. He says, “In just 18 months we are now about 110-member strong team. We are still short of people and planning to recruit 100 more in the next few days for multiple projects.” We have started operations in Dubai also where we have an 11-member team, he added.

Offerings

Digital transformation solutions

Andre explains, “Under digital transformation solutions, TDTL team helps enterprises to derive intelligence from their existing processes and infrastructure to automate processes, reduce costs and improve efficiency. TDTL develops applications using emerging technologies like cloud engineering, data science engineering, mobile applications on AI or innovative process engineering applications for our customers. We don’t recommend that our customers should use a particular application only or change any of their processes. We derive intelligence from the existing infrastructure and give inputs concerning business, data to make it beneficial for customers.”

“Understanding the problem of the owner or the operator and then defining and delivering custom solutions is our unique selling proposition (USP). We don’t want our customers to unnecessarily stop using what they are using for the last ten years. We ask them what are their problem statement with the tools or applications that they are using. Depending on that problem statement, or what they want to achieve, we provide customised applications and solutions. We have reduced operational costs of manufacturing organisations by 30 to 40 per cent by using our applications. Software development, application integration, business intelligence, data science all come into the picture when we design and develop the application,” he stated.

“We have so far worked in healthcare, banking, education and manufacturing sectors. A common problem statement across industries is about people management and customer experience. Almost all companies want to address these issues. The fundamental need of any customer is that it should be easy for him to operate to deliver customer experience or employee experience,” Andre added.

Enterprise learning services

Under enterprise learning services, companies from the software industry outsource the ‘boot camps’ to TDTL because we understand the need of the industry. These boot camps are usually of 3 to 6 months duration for lateral and fresher candidates who have been hired by the company.

Andre says, “Even after completing their degree education, fresh candidates are not employable from day 1. Today everyone can learn the basics of any technology-free through online or social media platforms, but the knowledge of domain-specific applications of that technology is not available there. We have created that exposure of adaptability and provide an exclusive platform and experts to candidates from companies.”

“From a lateral or experienced people perspective, it is mostly about upskilling. We create new learning experiences and different paths to work out for experienced candidates to bring them to new technologies that are emerging,” he added.

Education is not a business, says Andre, further adding, “Today, cross skills are more important for candidates as well as companies. Hence, education has to be valued by the colleges, students and corporates. I don’t advertise myself as an institute and I don’t want to become an institute. Transparency and cohesiveness are required for students to get benefitted. The five per cent of students who are not able to clear the interviews are due to personal reasons or lack of communication skills. We work on those candidates too and give them additional chances.”

“We have an exclusive contract with companies. We also recommend a process framework for companies to evaluate the quality of candidates. Three companies have provided their requirement for 700 candidates. The larger vision is to showcase that we in India have the capability and quality of candidates,” he said.

Future plans

Talking about the road map ahead, Andre said, “I want to strengthen the learning part. We will start selling our own products which will be developed by end of this year. We are also launching an initiative to make India the ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) Capital of the World’. We want to make school students aware of AI, and its applications in diverse fields. If AI adoptability information is made accessible easily then the future would be different. We are also in talks with some government officials. If they respond positively then we can make it a national initiative. We can capture the global market share in AI if we start today, otherwise, we would again be left with people migrating to other countries for jobs.”