State board cancels recognition of 107 SSC, HSC exam centres

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday withdrew recognition of 107 examination centres across the state after instances of malpractice were detected during recent board examinations. The action includes the cancellation of approval for 31 centres conducting the Class 10 (SSC) examinations and 76 centres associated with the Class 12 (HSC) examinations. MSBSHSE on Tuesday withdrew recognition of 107 examination centres across the state after instances of malpractice were detected during recent board examinations. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The decision follows inspections carried out by flying squads during the February–March 2025 examinations, where cheating and other irregularities were found.

Trigun Kulkarni, state board chairman, said, “The derecognition of centres was based on confirmed findings during inspections and reiterated that the board would continue to take firm action against any examination centre found compromising the fairness of the examination process.”

During the HSC examinations, malpractice was reported at 112 centres statewide. After verification, recognition was cancelled for centres in Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Amravati, Nashik and Latur divisions, with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar alone accounting for 28 centres. No action was taken against centres in the Konkan and Kolhapur divisions.

In the SSC examinations, flying squads detected irregularities at 34 centres, of which 31 were derecognised. These included centres from Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai and Latur divisions, while Konkan, Nashik, Kolhapur and Amravati divisions reported no such cases.

To curb malpractice, the state board has implemented extensive preventive measures, including student frisking, surprise inspections, static surveillance teams, district-level vigilance committee visits, drone monitoring, police deployment and video recording outside examination centres. According to board data, 89 cases of malpractice were recorded in the SSC examinations and 360 in the HSC examinations in 2025.