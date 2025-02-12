Menu Explore
State board reports 42 cases of cheating on first day of HSC exam

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Feb 12, 2025 06:32 AM IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) recorded at least 42 cases of cheating on the first day of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examination on Tuesday

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) recorded at least 42 cases of cheating on the first day of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examination on Tuesday.

The HSC board examination began across Maharashtra, with around 15 lakh students appearing for their first paper at 3,373 centres across nine divisions of the state. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)
The HSC board examination began across Maharashtra, with around 15 lakh students appearing for their first paper at 3,373 centres across nine divisions of the state. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

The HSC board examination began across Maharashtra, with around 15 lakh students appearing for their first paper at 3,373 centres across nine divisions of the state.

Authorities implemented multiple measures to prevent paper leaks, misconduct, and copying. However, despite these efforts, 42 cases of malpractices were reported from 19 centres.

Sharad Gosavi, chairperson of the MSBSHSE, said that investigation is underway into the cheating cases reported from various centres. He added that if the cases had been reported by the centre supervisors, no further action would have been required.

The issue of conducting smooth examinations was discussed during Tuesday’s state cabinet meeting and some measures were announced to ensure transparency of the examination.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that if there cases of mass copying are found, the exam centre’s approval will be cancelled while teachers and employees will be dismissed from service.

Fadnavis also instructed that a 100-metre no-entry zone be enforced around all examination centres to restrict unauthorised individuals.

“Drone surveillance has been deployed at sensitive centres, while special squads are closely monitoring the examination process,” Fadnavis later said in a post on X.

A class 12 student at an examination centre in Narhe, Pune, tried to escape from the exam hall by jumping from the building where the examination was being conducted.

As per officials, the student tried to flee from the second-floor exam hall and jumped onto the first floor from where he attempted another jump to the ground floor. The student sustained minor injuries and is now in a stable condition.

