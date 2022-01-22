State board schools and students gear up for offline practical exams

PUNE The Class 10 and Class 12 students of Maharashtra state board are preparing for their offline practical exams scheduled to begin from January 25. As schools had reopened offline for these students in the past two months, they attended at least one practicals practice in campus.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune District Headmaster Association, said, “Even though the offline practice has not been continuous, students got the opportunity to attend practice in schools for a while. It is difficult to teach all subject practicals offline in a month when they are expected to be completed in a year. However, students could practice at least a little bit when schools were briefly reopened.”

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to conduct final examination offline from March 15 onwards. For practicals, schools can schedule Class 10 exams post January 25 and Class 12 exams post February 4.

Sneha Waghmare, a Class 10 student, said that she would need one more practice session offline. “We have covered all important practicals offline. But one more session would be helpful before the final exam,” said Waghmare.

“Many schools have conducted revision, updated notebooks and projects by students offline. However, practical material from the Board has not reached schools. Also, external faculty that conduct practicals and oral exams are also not appointed yet. In the next few days, external teachers may be appointed,” said Gaikwad.

Medha Sinnarkar, principal, Laxmanrao Apte Prashala, said, “Like every year, we will conduct practical exams and oral exams of language on the same day for students. This way, we can call 15 to 20 children to school and follow Covid-appropriate norms. Students of Class 10 and Class 12 are eager to practice and clarify their doubts in school.”

She said that students would be able to practice for practicals if offline classes resume as students need one more round of practice.

“We had scheduled school practicals on February 2 and February 3. We are hopeful that there won’t be any need to postpone the dates. We can start making batches for the exam as soon as we receive material and numbers from the board,” said Sinnarkar.