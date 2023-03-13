Home / Cities / Pune News / State excise department seize beer and liquor worth 65.90 lakh at Talegaon Dabhade

State excise department seize beer and liquor worth 65.90 lakh at Talegaon Dabhade

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 13, 2023 09:19 PM IST

According to the authorities, the action has been taken as part of sustained drive against smuggling of Goa state manufactures foreign liquor

The state excise department, Pune Region has confiscated foreign liquor including beer worth 65.90 lakh, along with a container truck estimated to be worth 86 lakh near Somatane Phata toll booth in Talegaon Dabhade on March 11

tate excise department inspector Sanjay Saraf stated that the container driver Shankar Lal Narayan Joshi (46), a resident of Sambalpur, Rajasthan was arrested while the other accused identified as Om Puri is still absconding. (HT PHOTO)
tate excise department inspector Sanjay Saraf stated that the container driver Shankar Lal Narayan Joshi (46), a resident of Sambalpur, Rajasthan was arrested while the other accused identified as Om Puri is still absconding. (HT PHOTO)

According to the authorities, the action has been taken as part of sustained drive against smuggling of Goa state manufactures foreign liquor. The raiding team members found that the container had 854 boxes of various international brands liquor and beer. The seized material can only be manufactured and sold in Goa.

State excise department inspector Sanjay Saraf stated that the container driver Shankar Lal Narayan Joshi (46), a resident of Sambalpur, Rajasthan was arrested while the other accused identified as Om Puri is still absconding. A case has been registered against them under sections 65 (a) (e) 81, 83, 90,103, and 108 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

Saraf said that the department had received tip-off about the movement of the container which had stocked liquor and beer. “The vehicle was accosted near Somatane Phata. After conducting inspection of the boxes, the team found the liquor stock. We have lodged a case and investigation is underway,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out