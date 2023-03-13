State excise department seize beer and liquor worth 65.90 lakh at Talegaon Dabhade

The state excise department, Pune Region has confiscated foreign liquor including beer worth ₹65.90 lakh, along with a container truck estimated to be worth ₹86 lakh near Somatane Phata toll booth in Talegaon Dabhade on March 11 tate excise department inspector Sanjay Saraf stated that the container driver Shankar Lal Narayan Joshi (46), a resident of Sambalpur, Rajasthan was arrested while the other accused identified as Om Puri is still absconding. (HT PHOTO)

According to the authorities, the action has been taken as part of sustained drive against smuggling of Goa state manufactures foreign liquor. The raiding team members found that the container had 854 boxes of various international brands liquor and beer. The seized material can only be manufactured and sold in Goa.

State excise department inspector Sanjay Saraf stated that the container driver Shankar Lal Narayan Joshi (46), a resident of Sambalpur, Rajasthan was arrested while the other accused identified as Om Puri is still absconding. A case has been registered against them under sections 65 (a) (e) 81, 83, 90,103, and 108 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

Saraf said that the department had received tip-off about the movement of the container which had stocked liquor and beer. “The vehicle was accosted near Somatane Phata. After conducting inspection of the boxes, the team found the liquor stock. We have lodged a case and investigation is underway,” he said.