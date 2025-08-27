State expands stepwise grant for unaided schools, over 52,000 teachers, staff to benefit

The Maharashtra government approved a major expansion of the stepwise grant for private unaided and partially aided schools on August 25, providing relief to over 52,000 teachers and non-teaching staff across the state. A 2024 resolution on aid was scrapped last month, paving the way for the latest order. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The stepwise grant policy, first introduced in 2009, has been expanded gradually over the years. A 2024 resolution on aid was scrapped last month, paving the way for the latest order.

In a government resolution (GR) issued on Monday, the School Education and Sports department sanctioned the next 20% grant instalment for schools already covered under the scheme, as well as first-time assistance to newly eligible institutions. The decision, effective August 1, 2025, is expected to cost the state exchequer around ₹970 crore annually.

According to the order, schools currently receiving 20%, 40% and 60% grants will now move up to 40%, 60% and 80%, respectively. This includes 2,079 schools with 15,859 staff (moving from 20% to 40%) 1,871 schools with 13,959 staff (from 40% to 60%), 1,894 schools with 19,744 staff (from 60% to 80%).

In addition, 231 newly eligible schools (81 primary, 81 secondary, and 69 higher secondary) with 2,714 staff will receive 20% funding for the first time.

The GR lays down strict eligibility conditions, stating that “schools must maintain Aadhaar-based verification of students, implement biometric or face-recognition attendance systems for teachers and pupils, and follow reservation policies in recruitment. Minimum student strength has also been fixed at 20 per division in hilly and remote areas, and 30 in other regions. The order also makes it mandatory for schools to upload and verify all teacher and staff records, along with Aadhaar details, on the state’s SARAL online system, failing which grants will not be disbursed.

The government has clarified that “schools failing to meet norms will be treated as self-financed institutions and will not receive state support. Education officers and divisional deputy directors have been directed to verify compliance before releasing funds, while the education commissioner has powers to stop grants in case of irregularities.”

Reacting to the GR, Ramesh Shinde, a teacher, said, “While the decision is welcome, many rural schools will struggle to implement biometric attendance and Aadhaar-linked verification immediately. The government should provide technical support for smooth compliance.”