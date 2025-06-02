State govt issues new directive to expedite disciplinary action against primary teachers

In a major new directive from the Maharashtra state government has raised concerns among primary school teachers across the state, while also reinforcing the need for accountability and timely action in the education system. Teachers are often the subject of various complaints, ranging from misconduct to negligence. According to the education department directives, the power to act on such complaints has been entrusted to the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Zilla Parishads. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

However, it has been a long-standing issue that many of these complaints are not investigated promptly, leading to significant delays sometimes spanning years before any disciplinary action is taken. This slow process has led to frustration among those who feel wronged, as justice is often delayed.

In a significant policy shift, the state government has now mandated that any complaint against a primary school teacher in a Zilla Parishad (district council) school must be investigated within 30 days. “Following the inquiry, if necessary, a proposal for the teacher’s transfer must be submitted to the Divisional Commissioner. This change is aimed at ensuring timely redressal of grievances and improving the efficiency and integrity of the educational framework,” said a senior education official.

According to the education department directives, the power to act on such complaints has been entrusted to the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Zilla Parishads. “If a complaint is received regarding misconduct by a teacher, it is the responsibility of the CEO to conduct a thorough inquiry within the stipulated time frame. Based on the findings and the seriousness of the complaint, the CEO will assess whether it is appropriate for the concerned teacher to continue in their current position,” said Dada Bhuse school education minister.

“If the CEO concludes that the teacher should not remain in their post, they must document their reasoning in writing and forward a transfer proposal to the Divisional Commissioner. This ensures transparency and a formal chain of accountability in the decision-making process,” he added.

This new directive by the Education Department has caused anxiety among many teachers, as it introduces a stricter and time-bound mechanism for handling complaints. However, it is also seen as a step toward improving the credibility of the system and ensuring that both students and staff benefit from a safe and professionally managed academic environment.

Talking about these new directives Sujata Patil, a primary school teacher and member of state primary school teachers union said, “We understand the importance of accountability, and no teacher should be allowed to misuse their position. But the concern is about false or politically motivated complaints. If someone wants to harass a teacher, even a baseless complaint could now lead to a transfer within just 30 days. This puts immense mental pressure on sincere teachers like us, who are already working under challenging conditions. We just hope the inquiries are fair, unbiased, and consider both sides before taking any harsh decisions,”