State govt will abide by Supreme Court order on local body polls: Ajit Pawar

The Supreme Court directed the state election commission to notify elections to local bodies within two weeks
The poll panel is expected to start the process in the next couple of days, even though its officials said the elections were expected to be held in September-October.When the media persons asked Ajit Pawar about the issue, he said, We must follow the court’s decision. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 06, 2022 10:00 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that central and state governments must follow the decision by Supreme Court. As instructed by the court, the state election commission will take a call on local body polls.

The Supreme Court directed the state election commission to notify elections to local bodies within two weeks, the poll panel is expected to start the process in the next couple of days, even though its officials said the elections were expected to be held in September-October.

When the media persons asked Pawar about the issue, he said, “We must follow the court’s decision.”

Pawar said, “Other backward classes (OBCs) have a large population. We as a state government and opposition parties all are in a view that they should get representation. But we will follow the court’s decision”

The top court had on March 4, 2021, quashed the political reservation of 27% to OBCs pointing to the K Krishnamurthy judgement given in 2010. The court had asked the state to comply with the triple test, which includes the compilation of the empirical data to establish the political backwardness of OBCs.

