State govt will abide by Supreme Court order on local body polls: Ajit Pawar
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that central and state governments must follow the decision by Supreme Court. As instructed by the court, the state election commission will take a call on local body polls.
The Supreme Court directed the state election commission to notify elections to local bodies within two weeks, the poll panel is expected to start the process in the next couple of days, even though its officials said the elections were expected to be held in September-October.
When the media persons asked Pawar about the issue, he said, “We must follow the court’s decision.”
Pawar said, “Other backward classes (OBCs) have a large population. We as a state government and opposition parties all are in a view that they should get representation. But we will follow the court’s decision”
The top court had on March 4, 2021, quashed the political reservation of 27% to OBCs pointing to the K Krishnamurthy judgement given in 2010. The court had asked the state to comply with the triple test, which includes the compilation of the empirical data to establish the political backwardness of OBCs.
-
Banger’s appointment as climate change advisor raises eyebrows
The appointment of former Haryana Public Service Commission chairman KC Banger as adviser, climate change in the department of environment and climate change by the BJP-JJP government has raised eyebrows. Legal experts said Banger's appointment violates Article 319 of the Constitution which prohibited members of public service commissions from holding offices on ceasing to be such members. Former Haryana advocate general Mohan Jain said Banger's appointment is a clear contravention of Article 319.
-
Reconstructed MG Setu to become fully operational by June 1st week
The reconstructed Mahatma Gandhi Setu on river Ganga, which is the communication lifeline between north and south Bihar, will become fully operational from the first week of June, state's road construction department minister Nitin Nabin said on Friday.
-
PIL on mining lease aimed at destabilising my govt, Soren tells HC
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been accused of allotting a mine lease to himself, has submitted before the high court that the public interest litigation in the matter has been filed by his political rivals to “destabilise the democratically elected state government” headed by him. The matter was deferred, petitioner's counsel Rajiv Kumar said.
-
Sameer Wankhede challenges notice by caste scrutiny committee
The former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai Sameer Wankhede, has filed a petition in the Bombay high court (HC), challenging the show cause notice issued to him by the Mumbai district caste certificate scrutiny committee on April 29. Calling the notice illegal, arbitrary and against the law, Wankhede filed a petition through advocate Bhushan Mahadik. Muslim was erroneously recorded in his birth certificate against the category of race, caste or nationality.
-
₹10 lakh cash seized from Bihar jail superintendent’s office, raids on: SVU
Teams of Bihar Police's special vigilance unit on Friday raided the office and residences of Saharsa district jail superintendent in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against jail superintendent Suresh Choudhary, people aware of the matter said. According to the vigilance unit, the teams found allegedly ₹10 lakh in the office of jail superintendent Suresh Choudhary and ₹1 lakh in his Muzaffarpur residence. Suresh Choudhary joined the service as an assistant jailor in 1994.
