State has over 23,500 qualified, trained doctors, most concentrated in Pune, Mumbai

The Centre has asked the state government to plan and judiciously use the healthcare staff as more breakthrough infections are being reported and more staff is reporting infection in the third Covid-19 wave.

The Centre’s notification issued by the central health ministry secretary Dr Rajesh Bhushan on January 10 to ensure that the medical staff and faculty from the medical colleges are conserved.

Out of the close to two lakhs qualified and trained doctors in the colleges registered under National Medical Commission (NMC), in the country, Maharashtra has a lion’s share with over 23,500. However, the staff is not equally distributed in the state with 23 of the 64 medical colleges located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune Metropolitan Area (PMR) region.

Most districts do not have even a single medical college and are dependent on neighbouring districts. Such districts include; Buldhana, Washim, Beed, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Hingoli, Raigad, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Nandurbar and Satara.

Dr Dilip Mhaiskar, director of directorate of Medical Education (DMER), said, “We already have plans to set up three more medical colleges at Sindhudurg, Alibaug and Satara and more are in pipeline as and when we get approval from NMC. Earlier the medical education minister had said that every district will have a medical college. As of now we do not have any shortage of health care workers and most of them are recovering within one-three days.”

The state has asked the district to utilise the services of final year MBBS students, interns, senior residents, junior residents as well as B.Sc nursing students (third and fourth year), M.Sc Nursing students (first and second year). As most districts are coming up with the establishment of jumbo hospitals, field hospitals, temporary hospitals, etc. the human resources required for the same should also be managed.

The Central government in its earlier issued guidelines stated that the service of interns, being provisionally registered as doctors and MBBS students must also be trained in the clinical management of Covid-19 cases under the supervision of their faculties in Covid-19 health facilities.

The NMC had also issued directions to medical colleges earlier that the final year MBBS students may also be taught about Covid-19 management in theory and practice under the supervision of faculties in Covid-19 health facilities, but they cannot be assigned clinical duties.

As more healthcare workers report infections, the risk of shortage of staff or even those with mild symptoms spreading the infection to the immuno-compromised patients looms large and so the resident doctors and interns could be a great help in relieving the doctors who are either infected or stressed.