Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / State level bullock-cart race on January 1 at Landewadi
pune news

State level bullock-cart race on January 1 at Landewadi

PUNE As the Supreme Court allowed the resumption of the traditional bullock-cart race in Maharashtra, a state level race has been organised at Landewadi in Pune district on January 1
The winner will get 1 lakh, runner up will get 75,000. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 10:59 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE As the Supreme Court allowed the resumption of the traditional bullock-cart race in Maharashtra, a state level race has been organised at Landewadi in Pune district on January 1.

The race is organised by former MP Shivaji Rao Adhalrao at his native village, Landewadi.The winner will get 1 lakh, runner up will get 75,000. All participating bullock-cart owners will also receive some prize money.

Local political parties have welcomed this decision as these races are popular in Western Maharashtra and mainly in rural parts. As local village festivals (Jatra) begin in January, many villages plan on hosting the bullock-cart race and have applied for the necessary permissions with the Pune district collector.

The Supreme Court on December 16 allowed the resumption of the traditional bullock-cart race based on the amendments to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act implemented by the state, in lines with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP