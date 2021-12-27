Home / Cities / Pune News / State level bullock-cart race on January 1 at Landewadi
PUNE As the Supreme Court allowed the resumption of the traditional bullock-cart race in Maharashtra, a state level race has been organised at Landewadi in Pune district on January 1
The winner will get 1 lakh, runner up will get 75,000. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 10:59 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE As the Supreme Court allowed the resumption of the traditional bullock-cart race in Maharashtra, a state level race has been organised at Landewadi in Pune district on January 1.

The race is organised by former MP Shivaji Rao Adhalrao at his native village, Landewadi.The winner will get 1 lakh, runner up will get 75,000. All participating bullock-cart owners will also receive some prize money.

Local political parties have welcomed this decision as these races are popular in Western Maharashtra and mainly in rural parts. As local village festivals (Jatra) begin in January, many villages plan on hosting the bullock-cart race and have applied for the necessary permissions with the Pune district collector.

The Supreme Court on December 16 allowed the resumption of the traditional bullock-cart race based on the amendments to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act implemented by the state, in lines with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

