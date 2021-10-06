State owes PMC 1,095 crore in GST, stamp duty dues: Rasane

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Tuesday, appealed to the state government to clear outstanding dues of ₹1,095 crore, pending for the last three years.

These dues cover GST and a one per cent share of stamp duty.

Standing Committee chairman Hemant Rasane has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding the dues, especially with the PMC facing a fund crunch.

Rasane said, “As 23 villages have been merged in the city, the civic body’s GST compensation increased, but state government has not handed it over. Even at the time of abolishing GST, state government put an additional one per cent stamp duty to compensate municipal corporations, but PMC is not getting it.”

Rasane added, “In 2017 the state government merged 11 villages with PMC. Again this year, 23 more villages have been added. Properties registered from these areas are paying additional stamp duty, but state government is not handing it over.”