State task force for paediatrics not in favour of schools resuming offline classes

Pune: Even as most teachers and education institutes have expressed that schools should resume offline classes, the state Covid task force members for paediatrics have opposed keeping the offline classes on by schools.

As per government orders, schools will remain shut till February 15 while online education continues. However, some schools and teachers feel that in order to overcome the learning loss of students, offline schools should continue while at the same time many parents are unwilling to send their ward to school due to the rising cases of Covid and Omicron variant.

Dr Aarti Kinikar, chairperson of the Pune division paediatric Covid task force, said that it is seen that if young kids get infected, they may in turn infect elderly persons in the family.

“It is possible that with the rising cases if schools are open, we may see a rising number of children passing on the infections to the elderly in the family. To avoid this, it is crucial to continue with online classes as of now. As the cases subside, the government can take a decision based on the situation about reopening,” said Dr Kinikar.

Dr Kinikar noted that many schools across the world are running only online classes.

“Many parents are afraid that the learning ability of their child might get affected due to online classes. But it has to be noted that schools in other countries are also online. And the challenges they are facing are similar. But there is no other way to protect the children and the senior citizens in the family,” said Dr Kinikar.

Parents from the city also said that sending the young ones to school is not advisable.

Sharing her experience, Pragati Kulkarni, whose youngest son is in the primary section, said that it is difficult to keep the kids away from each other at school.

“At younger ages, children don’t understand social distancing. With the rising cases, sending younger children to school is dangerous. Even though there is learning loss, their safety is more important. I feel the government should rethink about reopening after February 15 only if cases see a downward curve. Otherwise, as the academic year is almost over, we can wait a few more months before off-line classes are started,” said Kulkarni.

Many schools feel that students may lose touch with studies if offline classes do not restart.

Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (Mesta), on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming that Covid is not a communicable disease but a conspiracy by big business global giants to keep the world economy in their hands.

“And so, schools should be given permission to start offline classes,” said Sanjayrao Tayde Patil, founder chairman, Mesta.