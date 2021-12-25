States should take call on imposing curbs depending on situation, says Bharati Pawar

PUNE In the light of the increasing numbers of Omicron patients, Bharati Pawar, minister of state health and family welfare, government of India, on Saturday said that depending upon the situation states should decide whether to impose Covid induced curbs or not.

Pawar interacted with media representatives during her Pune visit on Saturday. Pawar also assured quick assistance from the union government to the states if the need be. As omicron cases have been increasing in some states including Maharashtra, which has imposed restrictions ahead of holiday season and new year celebrations.

“In the states where Covid cases are increasing, respective state governments can decide on restrictions to be imposed. Wherever help is needed, we will provide it. But in case of restrictions, it will be a decision depending upon the situation in the states. If people follow the rules, then risks can be reduced. If rules are not followed then they are increasing their own risks,” said Bharati Pawar.

She also said that teams are being sent to the states where Covid situation has become sensitive. “The union government has taken meetings with states. The Central government will send teams in those states where the situation is sensitive, in order to find out the challenges, problems and also provide guidance if need be. The Centre has issued guidelines and the top officials are monitoring the situation,” added Pawar.

Health minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope, said that lockdown will be imposed in the state if the requirement of medical oxygen exceeds the limit of 800 MT per day.

“There is a possibility of a third wave due to the rising Omicron cases. Now, we have decided that level curbs will depend upon the consumption of medical oxygen. The day oxygen exceeds the limit of 800 MT per day, we will impose a lockdown. If this variant spreads quickly then this limit of 800 MT may have to be reduced to 500 MT,” said Rajesh Tope while speaking in Jalna.

