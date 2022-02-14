Statue of Savitribai Phule unveiled at SPPU

PUNE On Monday, a statue of Savitribai Phule was inaugurated at the Savitribai Phule Pune University by governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray attended the function via a video conference call, along with several other dignitaries.

“Whenever I am called for a convocation ceremony by the university, the number of girl medallists is highest and it is a dream come true of Savitribai Phule in today’s world. Savitribai not only was the pioneer of girls’ education, but she also did social work. Even after the death of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule she worked for people affected by the plague in Pune and during this service she lost her life,” said Koshiyari, speaking on the occasion.

“As our freedom fighters fought against the British Government and got independence for our country. Similarly, both Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule fought against evil rituals and traditions in the Indian society of then. She always tried to take the society forward and particularly fought for the education of the girl child,” added Koshiyari.

State technical and higher education minister Uday Samant, state cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal, deputy chairperson of the legislative council Neelam Gorhe, Pune MP Girish Bapat, mayor Murlidhar Mohol, District collector Rajesh Deshmukh and other dignitaries were present.

Uddhav Thackeray said, “In today’s world it is necessary to learn from the teachings of Savitribai Phule and all students should follow her during their academic life. Universities and colleges are for learning and not to spread any religious hate amongst the students, so my appeal to all the political parties would be to restrain from such religious politics.”

The statue of Savitribai Phule is erected in front of the main building of the SPPU and has been sculpted by Sanjay Pardeshi. SPPU also plans to created murals around the statue depicting Savitribai’s life.

Also, the beautification of garden where the statue is installed will be done along with a ‘light and music show’ giving the historic information about the university.