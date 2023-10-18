STDC Pune first centre in Maha to start ‘National TB Trainer Training Programme’

PUNE: Upping the ante against tuberculosis (TB), the State TB Training and Demonstration Centre (STDC), Pune, has become the first centre in Maharashtra to start the ‘National Tuberculosis Trainer Training Programme’. The programme was inaugurated Wednesday at Aundh District Hospital (ADH) by the minister of public health, Tanaji Sawant. The programme was inaugurated Wednesday at Aundh District Hospital (ADH) by the minister of public health, Tanaji Sawant (C). (HT PHOTO)

With this, STDC Pune has become the only centre in Maharashtra and one of five other centres in the country to conduct the training programme for doctors working in TB control and elimination. More than 25 doctors from nine states have enrolled for the training programme.

Also present at the inauguration ceremony were additional deputy director of the Central Health Ministry, Dr Sanjay Kumar Mattoo; state joint director (Tuberculosis and Leprosy), Dr Sunita Golhait; deputy director of health services, Dr Radhakishan Pawar; district civil surgeon, Dr Nagnath Yempalay; and STDC director, Dr Anirudh Deshpande.

During the inauguration, Sawant elaborated on the importance of training and said that he was determined to make the state and eventually the country free of tuberculosis by giving the benefit of such training to the maximum number of healthcare staff. Such training programmes are very important for the realisation of a TB-free India by 2025. Leading institutes of the country, including the Tuberculosis Control and Training Centre, Pune, have been selected for TB training.

Whereas Dr Deshpande said that till now, training has been conducted in cities such as Bangalore and Delhi. Looking at the importance of training in the elimination of TB, the government has decided to start such training programmes at five more centres in the country, and Pune is one of them and the only such centre in Maharashtra.

Dr Deshpande said, “The STDC has an important role to play in the success of the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP) by assisting the state TB officer in various programme-related activities and providing inputs on technical issues. The programme is comprehensive, ranging from the identification of TB cases, to the management of patients, and the monitoring and evaluation of the TB programme.”

