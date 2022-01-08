Stolen sound system: PMC to request police to solve case on priority basis

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested police to start an enquiry on priority basis in a case related to a stolen sound system at the municipal corporation-owned Anna Bhau Sathe auditorium at Padmavati.

Recently it is found that almost Rs1 crore worth sound system was replaced with duplicate equipment.

The issue was discussed in the general body meeting on Saturday.

Srinivas Kandul, head of the electric department, said, “We filed a police case in the matter, but there is no progress yet. Now, we will write to senior police officers and request to solve the case at the earliest.”

Kandul said, “The sound system is big and a single person cannot handle it. And it can be replaced only through a technician.”

PMC officials said that they had installed a branded company’s sound system in the auditorium but it was replaced during the lockdown period when the auditoriums were closed.

PMC, meanwhile, has filed another police case related to bogus bills worth Rs1 crore. The works were shown in the five crematoriums and bills were submitted for the same.

PMC officials blamed that their signatures are forged. Kandul said, “Police conducted an enquiry and arrested the contractor for submitting bogus bills but in sound system stolen case, there is no progress. We would submit a letter to police soon.”