Home / Cities / Pune News / Stolen sound system: PMC to request police to solve case on priority basis
pune news

Stolen sound system: PMC to request police to solve case on priority basis

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested police to start an enquiry on priority basis in a case related to a stolen sound system at the municipal corporation-owned Anna Bhau Sathe auditorium at Padmavati
PMC officials said that they had installed a branded company’s sound system in the Anna Bhau Sathe auditorium but it was replaced during the lockdown period when the auditoriums were closed. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
PMC officials said that they had installed a branded company’s sound system in the Anna Bhau Sathe auditorium but it was replaced during the lockdown period when the auditoriums were closed. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 08:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested police to start an enquiry on priority basis in a case related to a stolen sound system at the municipal corporation-owned Anna Bhau Sathe auditorium at Padmavati.

Recently it is found that almost Rs1 crore worth sound system was replaced with duplicate equipment.

The issue was discussed in the general body meeting on Saturday.

Srinivas Kandul, head of the electric department, said, “We filed a police case in the matter, but there is no progress yet. Now, we will write to senior police officers and request to solve the case at the earliest.”

Kandul said, “The sound system is big and a single person cannot handle it. And it can be replaced only through a technician.”

PMC officials said that they had installed a branded company’s sound system in the auditorium but it was replaced during the lockdown period when the auditoriums were closed.

PMC, meanwhile, has filed another police case related to bogus bills worth Rs1 crore. The works were shown in the five crematoriums and bills were submitted for the same.

PMC officials blamed that their signatures are forged. Kandul said, “Police conducted an enquiry and arrested the contractor for submitting bogus bills but in sound system stolen case, there is no progress. We would submit a letter to police soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out