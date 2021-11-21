Strawberry to arrive 15 days late in Pune market

PUNE: As unseasonal rain in the Mahabaleshwar belt has damaged 50% of the strawberry crop in parts of Satara district, the fruit will arrive 15 days late in the Pune market. Four-thousand farmers in the Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani and Wai belt of Satara district grow strawberry. Strawberry is grown on 2,000 to 2,500 hectare land in the Mahabaleshwar belt.

Balasaheb Bhilare, head of the Strawberry Growers’ Association of Maharashtra, said, “Every year, strawberry starts arriving in the Pune market in the second week of November, however the ill-timed rain in October has caused delay in producing the fruit. There was rain when the plant was flowering and it was ready for coating. There is now a delay of 15 days and if there is more rain, even more of the crop will be damaged.”

“Last year, the rate was Rs250 per kg and the market for strawberry is expected to open at the same rate this year so farmers will get good rates. However, the delay in arrival is a major issue,” Bhilare said.

Baba Bibve, an official from the Fruit Market Association, Marketyard, said, “Strawberry has not arrived in large quantities at Marketyard so far. Every year, the fruit arrives in the second week of November.”

Suhas Patil, a farmer from the Mahabaleshwar belt, said, “Strawberry fruit will grow in my farm in the second week of December. The crop was completely damaged so I had to start the entire process from scratch.”

Retail fruit seller Amol Shinde from Kothrud said, “People have started demanding strawberry but the current stock is minimal and it is not of good quality either so we are avoiding stocking in large quantities.”

As regards the export of strawberry from India, 80% of what is exported is produced in Mahabaleshwar while the rest comes from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Strawberry rate for 2021 season: Rs250 per kg

Farming in Mahabaleshwar belt: 2000 to 2,500 hectare.

Number of farmers in the Mahabaleshwar belt producing strawberry: 4,000

Normal time of arrival of fruit: November second week

Current year’s arrival: delayed by 15 days