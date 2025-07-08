Stray dog brutally assaulted in Wagholi, in critical condition

The Wagholi police on Saturday filed a cruelty towards animals’ case against unidentified person/s for brutally assaulting a stray dog with a sharp object in the Wagholi area. The canine, currently critical, suffered wounds all over its body and even had sharp objects inserted into its private parts. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 6.30 pm on Friday, July 4, at Rohan Abhilasha Society, Wagholi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Padmini Stump, founder of Mission Possible, said, “The hapless dog is still alive, but its condition is critical. Its multiple wounds have been stitched and medical treatment is being administered to stop the heavy bleeding. Sharp objects were inserted into its private parts, and it was stabbed mercilessly all over its body right from the top of its head. An ice pick may have been used at the bottom to torture it… We have raised numerous such cases in the past. The police should take stern action against the culprits.”

The Wagholi police Saturday evening registered the case against unidentified person/s under section 11 (1) (a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said senior police inspector Yuvraj Hande attached to the Wagholi police station.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 6.30 pm on Friday, July 4, at Rohan Abhilasha Society, Wagholi. Upon returning home, Vinod Walunj, a resident of the society, saw the stray dog lying in a grievously injured state in front of his house. The dog had sustained injuries all over its body. Other society members – Rajesh Pachpor and Bhakti Raghavendra – who were also present at the time, immediately took the injured canine to Get Well Pet Clinic in Wagholi for treatment. Veterinarian Dr Bijaya K Mahapatra administered treatment to the injured dog, and said that the injuries appeared to have been caused by a sharp object. As the clinic did not have the facility to admit the dog, it was taken to the Mission Possible Foundation in the Camp area. The police registered the offence based on Walunj’s official complaint.

Senior PI Hande confirmed that an FIR has been registered based on the complaint filed by one of the society residents. “Investigation is underway and we are yet to identify the accused,” he said.