Stricter Covid check of passengers at Pune railway station

Pune: Following reported rise in Covid cases, Pune railway administration has intensified checking of incoming passengers from other states at the station. Along with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, it has set up a team of ticket checkers and other staff at the station premises to carry out rapid test, thermal screening and check double dose certification of passengers.

Outgoing and incoming train operations had increased since last two months with rush of passengers seen at the Pune railway station. For better movement of passengers, entry to station premises is made from the front side of the railway station while exit for incoming passengers is from the Raja Bahadur Mill road side exit gate through the newly build foot overbridge (FOB), where PMC health department staff is checking passengers.

Pune district administration officials are checking vaccination certificate and giving out universal passes if required. “Passengers coming from outside the state are undergoing thermal checking, their vaccination certificates are checked and PMC officials are doing rapid antigen tests. Also, action is taken against violators of face mask and social distancing norms,” said Suresh Jain, Pune railway station director.

However, the five-six PMC health staff deployed are not enough to check the rush of passengers coming from trains arriving from outside the state.

Vikrant Shah, a passenger coming from Gujarat, said, “The checking system of passenger coming from outside the state is important to stop the spread of virus. There may be many people who are positive and carriers of the virus, so strict checking and rapid tests should be done of all incoming passengers.”