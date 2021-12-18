Student to entrepreneur journey: Start-ups take centre stage at MIDAS Bazaar

PUNE Nine students of a Pune-based school have transformed their ideas into real businesses. The students along with some alumni presented over 20 businesses in an exhibition format at the fourth edition of MIDAS Bazaar on Friday. The event was held to catapult the start-ups to their successful transformation, becoming leading business organisations both at the national and global levels.

The MIDAS Bazaar is a culmination of the student to entrepreneur journey that students undertake in their PGCM in entrepreneurship. The students go through an 11-month roller-coaster of a journey through identifying an idea, fitting it to their personality, validating the product, and incubating it, which finally results in showcasing their ideas to the world at large.

Parag Shah, founder and chief mentor, MIDAS School of Entrepreneurship, which had organised the event, said, “We believe that we must encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to fail. But fail early and fail cheaply. We want to build responsible leaders who will shape the future of business and society while keeping innovation and excellence at the core. I envision that MIDAS will have many unicorns coming out of it in the near future.”

Commenting about her business idea, Sriya Narella said, “My idea is to help traditional toddy sap extract by converting it into various by-products. As students we have learned many finer nuances of the trade due to the rich experience of our mentors.”