Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Student unions differ over conducting summer semester exams at SPPU
pune news

Student unions differ over conducting summer semester exams at SPPU

While some student unions held a protest at SPPU campus demanding that the exams be held online, others prefer offline
Differences have cropped up between student unions and organisations over conducting the summer semester examinations of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 03, 2022 10:44 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

Pune: Differences have cropped up between student unions and organisations over conducting the summer semester examinations of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). While some student unions held a protest at SPPU campus demanding that the exams be held online, others prefer offline. Students said job recruiters are rejecting those who have passed the exams online during the Covid pandemic.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) along with hundreds of students protested at SPPU campus on Monday seeking exams be held online. Earlier, the state higher education department had taken a meeting of university vice-chancellors, in which, except Nagpur University, all other V-Cs favoured the exams online.

“Many students have been rejected jobs as they passed the exams online. Hence, they seek the offline option now. Some unions are misguiding students, so we demand SPPU to conduct offline exams for the summer semester,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Students Helping Hand Organisation.

SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar said, “We have forwarded the demands of student unions to the state government and a final decision will be taken soon.”

RELATED STORIES

Prachi Jambhale, a second-year Science student, said, “Some of my seniors who passed last year are struggling to get jobs because of online examination. We do not want to face such a situation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP