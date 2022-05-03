Student unions differ over conducting summer semester exams at SPPU
Pune: Differences have cropped up between student unions and organisations over conducting the summer semester examinations of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). While some student unions held a protest at SPPU campus demanding that the exams be held online, others prefer offline. Students said job recruiters are rejecting those who have passed the exams online during the Covid pandemic.
The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) along with hundreds of students protested at SPPU campus on Monday seeking exams be held online. Earlier, the state higher education department had taken a meeting of university vice-chancellors, in which, except Nagpur University, all other V-Cs favoured the exams online.
“Many students have been rejected jobs as they passed the exams online. Hence, they seek the offline option now. Some unions are misguiding students, so we demand SPPU to conduct offline exams for the summer semester,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Students Helping Hand Organisation.
SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar said, “We have forwarded the demands of student unions to the state government and a final decision will be taken soon.”
Prachi Jambhale, a second-year Science student, said, “Some of my seniors who passed last year are struggling to get jobs because of online examination. We do not want to face such a situation.”
