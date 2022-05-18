Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Students at AIT Pune fall sick, administration bans outside food for two days

Southern Command, on Wednesday, issued a statement stating that there is no case of food poisoning in the institute
The authorities, while denying that it was a case of suspected food poisoning, attributed the problem possibly due to severe heat and less intake of water by students along with consumption of outside food. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on May 18, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Since the past few days, some students from the Army Institute of Technology (AIT), Pune, have fallen ill and have complained of dysentery, stomach pain and vomiting. The authorities, while denying that it was a case of suspected food poisoning, attributed the problem possibly due to severe heat and less intake of water by students along with consumption of outside food. Given the health issues faced by some students, AIT has barred outside food for two days as a precautionary measure.

To clarify the same the Southern Command, on Wednesday, issued a statement stating that there is no case of food poisoning in the institute. The defence public relations officer (PRO) also hinted that the source of infection could have been the consumption of outside food.

“There is no case of food poisoning in Army Institute of Technology, Pune (AIT) but it is confirmed that few cases of dysentery, pain in the abdomen and vomiting were reported. The problem started on May 14 or May 15 night and an average of eight to ten cases were reported daily. On that day, few students had consumed food at restaurants outside, and few had ordered online,” the statement by the defence spokesperson stated.

“Water samples were tested at Military Hospital Khadki and reports were satisfactory. The problem could have been due to severe heat and less intake of water by students,” the statement read.

According to authorities, students began complaining about dysentery and abdomen pain on Saturday, with eight to ten cases reported daily. There were, however, no serious cases or hospitalisation reported amid medical authorities working to assist the sick students.

