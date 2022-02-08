Students demand reopening of SPPU hostels

PUNE: While colleges in Pune have reopened from February 1 and most prominent colleges have started offline lectures ever since, students are searching for accommodation which is why they have demanded the reopening of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) hostels.

Bajrang Bhintade, a student from Nashik said, “To rejoin offline classes at the university, I came to Pune last week. But five of us friends are currently staying together in a flat. The flat rent is Rs10,000 and we cannot afford to pay it every month, so our demand is that university hostels should be started immediately.”

Another student Preeti Pardeshi said, “Staying in the university hostel is a lot safer for girls and our parents are not allowing us to rent separate rooms or flats. If the hostels are reopened, it will be convenient for us to attend offline lectures within the university campus.”

While Kalpesh Yadav, state secretary of the Yuva Sena Students’ Organisation, said, “The SPPU is known for its quality education and students from all across the globe come here to study. But there are a large number of students who cannot afford to stay in rented flats or private rooms and university hostels are affordable for them. Rural students are already suffering financially due to the pandemic for the past two years so considering all this, hostels should be opened immediately.”

About the opening-up of university hostels, a senior official from the university said on condition of anonymity, “We cannot open hostels without any instructions and guidelines from the state government. We have already prepared the hostel rooms and are regularly cleaning and sanitising them for the students’ safety.”