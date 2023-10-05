Students protest at SPPU over denial of ‘carry-on’ opportunities

Hundreds of students and student organisations staged a protest inside the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus since morning on Thursday over the university refusing to give failed students temporary admission to the next class as was promised in a circular published by it earlier.

Students during the protest at SPPU on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the students, the SPPU had promised temporary admission to the next class to failed students within its campus, and even published a circular to that effect. When it came to implementation of the circular however, the university failed to keep its promise, the students alleged. Hence, students and student organisations, including the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), protested in front of the main building of the SPPU on Thursday.

According to the students, the SPPU had proposed giving temporary admission to the next class to failed students across faculties. It had even proposed giving ‘carry-on’ opportunities to failed engineering students on the lines of the ‘carry-on’ decision taken by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE). Despite publishing a circular to this effect however, the university administration was now ignoring the circular and denying temporary admission to the next class to failed students, the students alleged. “The university administration is not following its own circular in giving a chance to failed students to appear for the next year. I too am not being permitted by the university to appear for the third year B.Com. exam,” said Kiran Mangade, a student.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, SPPU vice-chancellor, professor Suresh Gosavi, while interacting with the protesting students, promised implementation of the ‘carry-on’ facility within the next week. “Due to the arrogance of the SPPU administration, the implementation has been stalled for the last two months. The administration is trying to push the responsibility on one another, and due to their internal politics, thousands of students are facing problems. The university administration should wake up and implement this immediately,” said Akshay Jain, chairman of the Maharashtra State Youth Congress (Media Cell).

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON